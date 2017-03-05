× Man in custody after weapons disturbance at NW Houston apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— Harris County deputies responded to a weapons disturbance at Seton Chase apartments in northwest Sunday morning.

Deputies said around 2:15 a.m. at the apartment located at the 7700 block of Seton Lake Drive a man was on his balcony, firing several rounds of gunshots in the air. When deputies arrived, they heard several more gunshots.

The Harris County High Risk Operations Unit surrounded the apartment in an effort to have the man exit the building. After refusing multiple times, the man finally complied with authorities at 6:10 a.m.

He is in custody at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention facility and faces a deadly conduct charge.