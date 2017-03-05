Red Umbrella AIDS Walk raises funds for local HIV/AIDS organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In downtown Houston, AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH) hosted the 28th Annual AIDS Walk Houston- "Red Umbrella Stroll" at Sam Houston Park.

The non-competitive 5K walk is to help raise funds for local HIV/AIDS organizations that provide programs and support for thousands of Houstonians impacted by the virus.

"As long as there is one person infected by HIV/AIDS we are all impacted," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Cheers to HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, whether in the rain or sunshine!