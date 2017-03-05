Texas woman gets 8 years in prison for voting illegally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A Grand Prairie woman was found guilty for illegal voting in the November 2012 general election and the May 2014 Republican primary runoff in Dallas. This happened after Rosa Ortega didn't understand the difference between a permanent resident and a citizen.

Prosecutors say Ortega applied to vote in Tarrant County when she knew she was not a U.S. citizen, but the county rejected her application because she was not qualified to vote.

A few months later, Ortega applied again, claiming she was a U.S. citizen.

And while she never voted in Tarrant County, records show she previously voted in Dallas County.

Ortega has been sentenced to eight years in prison with $5,000 dollar fine, but she is out on bond as her attorney files an appeal.