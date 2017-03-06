Arian Foster vs. wolf, Arian tweets he’ll win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Former Texan Running Back Arian foster is trending again, but it has nothing to do with football.

It started innocently enough when Arian tweeted out to his 602K followers that he wanted to go camping but wildlife scares him.

Then he tweeted

I honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

And the battle lines were drawn!

Team Wolf versus Team Foster in a Twitter debate that would span for hours!

When challenged by Team Wolf, Arian tweeted that because he out weighs the wolf and has thumbs, the wolf would be at a disadvantage.

i'm 230, wolfs are what, 180-200 tops? he has no thumbs. if i control his neck he's dunzo. https://t.co/j9vf2knwqI — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

none of them have thumbs. https://t.co/zoyE5MhGWH — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

thumbs means i can grab him .he can't grab me. all he has is a mouth. grab his neck he can't bite. https://t.co/5s61cihKVb — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

if he bites me his main weapon is immobilized. then becomes vulnerable. this is why thumbs are so important. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

THUMB*. i still have a whole other arm (my right one cuz i use non dominant one to shield). i'm just smarter than the wolf. advg: me. https://t.co/5eqoF1uVf1 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

The online debate even caught the attention of Yahoo Sports who put it up for a poll and Arian won.

One member of Team Wolf aimed his attack below the belt. @FrijoleForever said “A wolf hasn’t had groin, hamstring, and knee injuries in the last six years. Advantage, wolf."

To which Arian responded, “also hasn’t been to 4 Probowls, overcome those injuries and doesn’t have thumbs.

We got it Arian, you have thumbs. Now give them a rest and put Twitter down for a minute.