Austin man arrested after allegedly having sex with a fence

AUSTIN, Texas - Ever heard of a fence making headlines? That's exactly what happened after a woman reported her neighbors lude activity to the local authorities.

A woman claims that her 32-year-old neighbor Eliodoro Estala was doing something funky to the fence between their two properties.

Once Estalla saw his neighbor looking out of her window he stripped down to his birthday suit and started having sex with the fence, said Austin police.

Estalla was bailed out of jail shortly after his arrest.