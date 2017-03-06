Baytown PD: Several thieves wanted after stealing over $2K in baby formula from Wal-Mart

BAYTOWN, Texas — Several suspects are wanted after stealing over $2,000 in baby formula from a Wal-Mart in Baytown, according to the Baytown Police Department.

A Wal-Mart in the 4900 block of Garth Road has been targeted by thieves for the last several months.

The men act as lookouts while the women enter the store with a baby stroller or carrier and diaper bags. The women then load the diaper bags with the baby formula, and exit the store without paying for the merchandise. The thieves have targeted this particular Wal-Mart at least five times since January and have made away with over $2600 worth of baby formula, said police.

The suspects have been captured on video leaving the parking lot in a white Ford F-150 Super Crew four-door pickup truck with black rims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.