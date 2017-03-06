Best of Houston – Best Western Wear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Saddle up and get ready for rodeo y’all!

Don't have the right gear to giddy up?

The Houston Press has named Cavender’s Boot City the best place to buy western wear in Houston.

"it's really the time of year when everyone in Houston wants to dress and look like a cowboy and cowgirl. If they don't have it then we want them shopping at Cavender's, we'd love to outfit them,” said Manager Bubba Fuller.

So why is this 'rootin tootin' store the best?

"We have one of the largest boot selections in the city and not just men's and women's clothing. We also carry a full line of kids western wear,” explained Fuller.

So wrangle up some dough and ride on over to Cavender's Booty City for all of your western wear needs.