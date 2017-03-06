× Man charged in possible road rage shooting of father-to-be killed in front of pregnant wife

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of gunning down a man in front of his pregnant wife.

Miguel Angel Resendez, 36, has been charged with murder.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Oscar Reyes and his wife broke down at the intersection of Hartwick and Aldine Westfield around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Resendez allegedly drove up behind Reyes’ vehicle and honked his horn. When Reyes did not move, the suspect used his Chevrolet Tahoe to push Reyes’ vehicle.

Reyes exited his vehicle and the two began arguing. During the argument, Resendez shot Reyes multiple times and fled the scene, deputies said. The wife, dodging bullets, hopped out of the vehicle and ran to safety.

While Reyes was lying in the road, a light-colored pickup truck ran over him. That driver also fled the scene.

Witness statements and collected evidence led to authorities identifying Resendez as the suspect.

Resendez is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 220 pounds. He has black-colored hair and brown colored eyes.

Anyone with information on Resendez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.