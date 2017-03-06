Man found dead in drainage ditch in southeast Houston

HOUSTON–The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside of a drainage ditch in southeast Houston.

The body of 41-year-old Levi Johnson was found at 2600 Almeda Plaza on Friday night. The cause and circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death are still under investigation, said police.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is currently working to provide HPD with autopsy reports.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.