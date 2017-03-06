Monday Motivation: Save the knees please with these!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day!

Knee injuries are one of the most common I see as a trainer! Who’s at a high risk? Anyone who runs, walks frequently, lifts weights, or is overweight and putting extra load on the knees. So basically just about everyone!

Save the knees please with these…

Behind the back deadlift - not commonly seen but puts more emphasis on the quadricep muscle and helps strengthen the knee joint without putting lots of stress on it Peterson Step Ups- you’ll be pushing out of the ball of your foot to strengthen the quad and for that reason - you’ll want to use little to no weight to avoid putting too much stress on the knee. Finally, it’s important your quad and hamstring strength are in balance to avoid injury - so try a stiff legged deadlift to build hamstring strength!

Make it a happy healthy day!