Monday Motivation: Save the knees please with these!

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day!
Knee injuries are one of the most common I see as a trainer! Who’s at a high risk? Anyone who runs, walks frequently, lifts weights, or is overweight and putting extra load on the knees. So basically just about everyone!
Save the knees please with these…
- Behind the back deadlift - not commonly seen but puts more emphasis on the quadricep muscle and helps strengthen the knee joint without putting lots of stress on it
- Peterson Step Ups- you’ll be pushing out of the ball of your foot to strengthen the quad and for that reason - you’ll want to use little to no weight to avoid putting too much stress on the knee.
- Finally, it’s important your quad and hamstring strength are in balance to avoid injury - so try a stiff legged deadlift to build hamstring strength!
