Motorcyclist take runners down wrong path at The Woodlands Marathon

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A quirky start led to an unhappy finish for runners at The Woodlands Marathon over the weekend.

A lead motorcyclist took a wrong turn which led the runners on an incorrect path cutting 0.8 miles from the course.

Many of the runners final scores were to be used as qualifying times for the Boston Marathon.

"I was so excited when I crossed the finish line and was 16 minutes under Boston qualifying time," runner Shannon Stroope said. "To have Boston probably taken away is very heartbreaking."

The Woodlands Marathon Management team released a statement stating, "for runners looking to qualify for the 2018 Boston Marathon, The Woodlands Marathon Management team has contacted the Boston Athletic Association to see if the times can be adjusted and submitted for qualification. We are currently reviewing times with our official timer and adjusting those times accordingly."

No information has been given regarding the motorcyclist and if they are still employed with the marathon.