Nearly 74K chickens to be euthanized after testing positive for bird flu

LINCOLN, TN - A commercial chicken farm in Tennessee is now under quarantine after birds tested positive for bird flu!

The farm alerted authorities Friday that a large number of their flock was dying.

Industry giant Tyson Foods contracts with the farm and plan to euthanize the entire flock, to ensure that none of the contaminated chickens make it to the grocery store aisles.

Other poultry farms in a 6-mile radius will be tested for the virus to make sure that the virus has not been passed along.

This is the first known case of avian flu this year in the U.S. but China has confirmed 460 human infections since October.