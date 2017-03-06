× Officer injured in scuffle with suspect following car crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing charges after allegedly fighting with several officers following a crash in east Harris County early Monday.

The man crashed his car near train tracks on Jacinto Port and the E. Beltway 8 feeder road around 3:30 a.m.

When a Houston Port Authority officer arrived to the scene to investigate, the driver began to fight with him and fled across a field, according to authorities.

The officer called for backup and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and Precinct 3 deputy constables came to assist.

Officers caught up with the suspect, and another scuffle began.

One officer cut his hand on a metal object, and had to receive treatment. He may require a tetanus shot.

The suspect also received minor injuries and was treated by emergency crews from the Channelview Fire Department.

Authorities said narcotics were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect faces possible charges for assault and possession.