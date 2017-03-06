× Old Dominion cancels RodeoHouston performance, replacement act pending

HOUSTON — Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ officials are currently working on booking a new artist to replace Old Dominion, who has canceled its RodeoHouston® performance, scheduled for Wednesday, due to death in a band member’s family.

“Our hearts go out to the members of Old Dominion,” said Joel Cowley, Show president/CEO. “They have lost an immediate family member of the band and respectfully cancelled their appearance to allow time to mourn. We understand and support their decision.”

Tickets previously purchased for the March 8 RodeoHouston performance are still valid. Refunds will be given to the original ticket purchaser if requested before March 8, 8 a.m. See the attached details for refund information.

For updates, check rodeohouston.com/updates, or follow the Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 7-26, 2017.