× Pancakes with a purpose at IHOP — free food all in the name of charity

HOUSTON — Eating — for a good cause — never tasted so good. In honor of National Pancake Day, business owners and charities are teaming up with IHOP in an effort to help sick children.

Houston business mogul, philanthropist and humanitarian, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, will be flipping up a couple of short stacks at the restaurant located at 2515 Southwest Freeway to help get the ball rolling.

IHOP® announced the kick off of its 12th annual National Pancake Day® campaign – and for one day, the humble, delicious pancake will serve a much bigger purpose. As part of its celebration, IHOP has partnered with three inspiring charities – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children – with the goal of raising $3.5 million to be used for finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.

On Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests can receive a free short stack* of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes at IHOP Restaurants coast to coast. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to the charity partners’ local hospital affiliate.

The most anticipated Breakfastarian event of the year, IHOP National Pancake Day is the brand’s signature day of giving and underscores its longstanding commitment to helping families create more moments together. This year, IHOP expects to serve a record-breaking five million pancakes in a single day.

“IHOP and our franchisees are honored to partner with leading non-profit organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children for our National Pancake Day event and help fight serious childhood illnesses,” said Darren Rebelez, president, IHOP Restaurants. “Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity. Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities.”

Since launching in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has become a pop-culture phenomenon with millions of guests and communities helping IHOP and its franchisees raise $24 million to-date for youth health and wellness organizations.

To further amplify IHOP National Pancake Day efforts, the brand has joined with leading global service organization, Kiwanis International, and has inked an agreement that makes the non-profit the official volunteer partner for this year’s event. Thousands of Kiwanis Club and Key Club members, along with local hospital volunteers, are expected to turn out at IHOP restaurants nationwide on event day to support fundraising efforts.