Russian company becomes first to create house using 3D printer

RUSSIA - Need a house in a hurry? How about this 400 square-foot home in Russia that was built in 24 hours.

The San Francisco based company known as Apis Coris has teamed up with a Russian Engineering firm, to develop the huge 3D printer that can create whole buildings on site.

The engineering firm used a special concrete mixture as the ink in the printer and the $10,000 home is actually fiberglass reinforced which is said to last for up to 175 years.

Kinda makes you wonder what they'll churn out next with one of these 3D printers.

An entire town just might be next!