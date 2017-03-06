Texas City woman sentenced to 52 years for child sexual assault; husband also charged

GALVESTON, Texas – A Texas City woman was sentenced to 52 years in jail after she and her husband sexually assaulted a minor for over three years, authorities said.

Aimee Charlene Orgo, 37, and her husband Matthew Bryan Orgo, 44, were arrested on Oct. 28, 2015 and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse. The couple was transported to the Galveston County Jail and both were charged with sexual performance by a child and two charges of sexual assault of a child. The husband was given an additional charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Texas City Police Department, the 16-year-old victim testified about the sexual abuse that occurred from August 2013 to October 2015. The abuse was reported to the child’s school, which prompted the police investigation.

After hearing closing arguments on Mar. 3, the jury offered Aimee Orgo 20 years in prison for each of the sexual assault cases and 12 years for the sexual performance by a child case. She will serve each sentence consecutively, which equates to 52 years in prison. She will be required to serve at least half of each sentence before being eligible for parole in 26 years.

Once released from prison, Aimee Orgo will be required to register every 90 days as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Mathew Orgo is currently awaiting trial in the Galveston County Jail. His trial date is set for Mar. 27.