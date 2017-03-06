TSA to get very intimate with new pat-down procedures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- As if there's not enough to complain about when traveling. TSA wants to get an even more intimate feel of travelers than ever before.

The agency is revamping pat-down procedures all in the name of security.

The new universal pat-down results from the record number of firearms found at airports across the country last month.

79 guns were found and 21 of those were loaded!

The new procedure will not involve any new areas of the body that were not previously screened but it will be more aggressive and extensive, said TSA

So next time you fly and an agent gets a little too hands on, they're just protecting the friendly skies.