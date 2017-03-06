Wiretapping allegation is defended from both sides of the political aisle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- "Incredulous!" That's FBI Director James Comey's reaction to Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the November election.

Comey wants the Department of Justice to refute Trump's claim but the DOJ has yet to do so.

Comey previously worked for Obama during Hillary Clinton's email investigation and is currently working under the Trump administration.

"Neither president Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false," said Obama spokesperson Kevin Lewis.

Democrats suggest that President Trump made up the claim to distract people from recent news about his team's ties to Russia, but Republicans want Trump to release evidence to support his claim.

"Let's get the truth here! I think the bigger story isn't who reported it but is it true? I think the American people have a right to know if this happened," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The White House officially has asked congress to investigate but whether proven true or not, the accusations alone are "yuuuuuge!"