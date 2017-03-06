Woman gives up beer for Lent and wins Budweiser contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLINGEN, Texas- Lent is a time of sacrifice where many will choose to give up their favorite guilty pleasures.

A recent study performed by Openbible found that chocolate, social networks and alcohol were the top three things to give up for Lent.

Leandra Ruiz of Harlingen, Texas fell into the alcohol trend when she decided to give up beer for Lent. So you can imagine how shocked Ruiz was when a carriage being pulled by Budweiser Clydesdales showed up at her home to deliver a free case of beer.

“I totally forgot about the Budweiser contest that I entered several weeks before Lent,” Ruiz said.

During lent it seems that temptation lurks around every corner but how’s that for a cruel twist of fate!