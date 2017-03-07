× Bail set at $1M for man accused of brutally raping, torturing woman in Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man accused of ambushing a 44-year-old woman at her home in Conroe before brutally raping and torturing the victim for several hours in her garage, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gregory Kocian, 32, is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office identified Kocian as the victim’s family friend.

The woman was at her home March 1 in the 10600 block of Royal Adrian when her dogs started barking in the early morning. Investigators said she went to check on her pets and was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object, rending the woman unconscious.

Deputies said when the victim awoke, she found herself in the garage, bound with extension cords. The woman claims Kocian brutally tortured, beat and sexually assaulted her for nearly six hours, the sheriff’s office said. During the assault, investigators said the woman was allegedly choked, cut numerous times, stabbed and threatened with death.

The victim claims she tried to escape multiple times but failed.

Officers said Kocian left the home shortly after 6 a.m, after which the victim ran to a neighbor’s house and called local law enforcement.

The woman identified Kocian as her attacker. Hours later, the suspect was arrested by a Montgomery County SWAT unit and officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Office in southwest Houston.

Kocian is being held at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail.