Deputies: Law enforcement officer beaten with metal bar by boyfriend

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is accused of using a metal bar to beat his girlfriend, who is a law enforcement officer, then using a pillow to try and smother her.

Cecil Justin Farrell, 40, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Farrell went to the woman’s house Saturday and pounded on her door. The woman said she had a phone in her hand when she went to the door, and Farrell slapped it out of her hand as soon as she let him in. When she tried to retrieve it, Farrell allegedly grabbed her by the arm, threw her onto the sofa, placed a pillow over her head and began smothering her.

The woman said she struggled to get free and asked Farrell if he “wanted a dead police officer on his hands,” to which he allegedly replied, “It won’t be the first time.”

The woman said Farrell began punching her in the face, then picked up a metal door jamming bar and began to beat her with it.

The woman suffered cuts inside her mouth, and had severe bruising on her upper left leg and left arm, in addition to visible “finger marks” on the left side of her face.

Investigators recovered the object used to hit her, which they described as a two-piece, expandable, heavy gauge steel bar that is propped under a door knob for security. Investigators determined, based on the way the bar was used, it was to be considered a deadly weapon.

The woman received treatment at the hospital and a warrant was issued for Farrell’s arrest.

His bail was set at $30,000.