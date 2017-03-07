× Driver escapes officers on foot after crash in Acres Homes, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a driver accused of running away from police after a car crash Monday night in the Acres Homes area, authorities said.

A single officer responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. and found an SUV that had crashed into a tree in front of a house on W. Little Work Road at Phillips Street.

Police said the driver took off running, but the officer quickly caught up with him and a struggle ensued. Investigators said the driver dropped a pistol before escaping the officer.

Additional police and a K-9 unit were called to the scene for backup, but after an extensive search police were unable to find the driver.

It isn’t clear why the driver was trying to flee the scene.

The responding officer was not injured.

The department is now searching for an SUV with Texas license plate FJP-5410.