× HPD: 4 suspects arrested in serial home invasions, robberies in SW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has announced the arrest of four people accused in five home invasions and at least three robberies in the Westchase, Chinatown and Shapstown areas with a two week period.

The suspects have been identified as Marquis Sirls, 20; Teveon Stockton-Williams, 24; Khiana Washington, 18; and Mohagany Skye Ireland, 20.

Sirls is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. Stockton-Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery while Washington and Ireland are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police said the victims of all three robberies were women.

Investigators said the suspects were seen riding around in a black Nissan Maxima as they committed the alleged crime. After further investigation, officers were able to use the vehicle to identify members of the group.

All four suspects were stopped Feb. 22 and taken into custody without incident.

They are wanted for their roles in home invasions at the following addresses:

6400 block of Gladewell on Feb. 4

9400 block of Sharpview on Feb. 6

9300 block Carvel on Feb. 6

9400 block of Sharpview (different residence) on Feb. 7

9000 block of Hendon on Feb. 22

The suspects are also accused in robberies at the following locations.

9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard on Jan. 4

9300 block of Carvel Lane on Jan. 14

9200 block of Carvel Lane on Jan. 27

Officers said investigators also recovered two guns and numerous items stolen in the robberies.