HPD: Four arrested in connection to ten ambush-style home invasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Houston police have arrested four suspected gang members for terrorizing residents in west and southwest Houston.

The two men and two women were arrested in connection to at least ten cases involving robbery, sexual assault and ambush-style home invasions over the course of 3 months.

"No bond will be issued to ensure that they will be kept behind bars while they await trial. We want to make an example of these people so that others will know that the City of Houston is no longer gonna tolerate this violent conduct. We want to make sure that they are put away for a long time,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo.