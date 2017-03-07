× HPD: Man found dead in northeast Houston truck yard

HOUSTON — Investigators are searching for two possible attackers after a 40-year-old man was found dead near his vehicle in northeast Houston.

The victim has been identified as Wilmer Erazo.

The Houston Police Department received reports of a man down at a truck yard in the 7300 block of Texarkana Street around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said employees had heard several gunshots earlier in the morning at about 3 a.m. Police said two men dressed in all black clothing were seen running away from the area shortly afterwards.

When the workers went out to the truck yard, they found the hood of the victim’s truck up and the driver’s side door open, police said.

Officers said the victim was found on the ground and unresponsive near the driver’s side door.

Investigators said he had suffered unknown wounds.

Anyone with information related to Erazo’s death is asked to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.