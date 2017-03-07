× HPD: Multiple cars, including 18 wheeler, hit man crossing freeway

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally hit by multiple vehicles in southwest Houston, authorities said.

The victim attempted to cross the Southwest Freeway around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday between Bellaire Boulevard and Hilcroft Street. Investigators said he was almost across the inbound lanes going north to south when he was stuck by a car.

The driver of the car that hit him stopped, but the victim was then ran over by at least one other vehicle, including an 18 wheeler.

Police said the truck did not stop.