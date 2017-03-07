HPD: Surveillance video captures man robbing convenience store, holding attendant at gunpoint

Video surveillance has captured footage of a man robbing a convenience store and holding the attendant at gunpoint in northeast Houston.

The gunman walked into the convenience store located in the 7100 block of Tidwell Road on Nov. 16, 2016 around 10 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. The gunman pointed his pistol at the convenience store attendant, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money from the register and several boxes of cigarettes, The Houston Police Department said.

The gunman was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white stars, dark shoes, and black and white pants running out of the store on the foot.

Crime Stoppers will offer $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.