MCSO: Former officer, minister accused of sexually assaulting child family member 17 years ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A minister and former police officer has been arrested after investigators said he admitted to molesting an underage family member nearly 17 years ago, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

James Charles Patrick, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and taken into custody Friday.

On Feb. 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety learned Patrick allegedly sexually assaulted a family member in 2000. The victim, who was 10 years old at the time of the abuse, claims Patrick is also addicted to pornography.

During a counseling session in 2016, investigators said Patrick admitted to the alleged assault when confronted by the victim’s mother.

Following further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Patrick’s arrest.

Patrick served as an officer with the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Pct. 2 and the Willis Police Department from December 1996 to October 2001. He was an officer with the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Pct. 1 from October 2002 to March 2012.

Investigators said Patrick left the force 2012 to perform ministry work full time.

During his tenure in law enforcement, Patrick was assigned to the Willis Independent School District as a school resource officer. Investigators are asking anyone with more information or concerns to contact Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.