× Valero owner, secuirty guard scuffle with would-be robber in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A man is on the run after being shot by a security guard in northeast Houston early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the Valero convenience store at Lockwood Drive and Weaver Road after reports of a shooting.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect approaching the gas station’s security guard from behind in attempt to tackle him and then trying to take away the guard’s gun during the attempted robbery.

During the fight, both the security guard and suspect got into scuffle outside of the store when the owner quickly ran out to help the guard.

Investigators said the owner hit the suspect in the head with a large wooden stick two to three times. The security guard shot the suspect in the leg shortly after, police said.

The suspect is seen limping in the parking lot before running off into the distance.

No other customers were in the store at the time, and no reports of any injuries.