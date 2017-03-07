Trump’s new healthcare plan: what changes from Obamacare, what stays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- If Obamacare was an apartment resident its lease might be up soon.

Republicans are getting their much-desired chance to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the new changes,

Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. #ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast! — President Trump (@POTUS) March 7, 2017

The new bill will get rid of the mandate which requires people to buy health insurance.

It also says "hasta la vista" to the employer mandate requiring companies with 50 plus employees to provide coverage.

Millions of Americans would lose their healthcare under the proposed bill and Medicaid expansion would be cut and capped by 2020.

Congresswoman, Nancy Pelosi, calls it the "Make America Sick Again" bill and senator, Chuck Schumer, said "TrumpCare will cost more and you'll get less."

President Trump's biggest casualty would be Planned Parenthood The healthcare organization will not receive any funding unless it stops providing abortions.

Still no word on how much the American Health Care Act would cost or exactly how many citizens would lose coverage.

As President Donald Trump puts it "this will be a plan where you can choose your plan. You know what the plan is. This is the plan."

Makes sense, right?

On the bright side, young adults would still be able to stay on their parents insurance until age 26 and those with preexisting conditions will not be penalized.