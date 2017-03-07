White House plagiarizes ExxonMobil in an attempt to herald the oil giant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- A White House statement congratulating ExxonMobil for increasing investment in Texas and Louisiana cribbed multiple lines from the oil giant's statement without citation.

The White House statement, which includes quotes from President Donald Trump, pulled this quote nearly word-for-word from ExxonMobil's statement: "ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the United States Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company's Growing the Gulf program consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022."

"ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company's Growing the Gulf expansion program, consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022." The Washington Post was first to notice that aspects of the White House statement were plagiarized.

There is an incredible spirit of optimism sweeping the country right now—we're bringing back the JOBS! pic.twitter.com/BNSLvKiEVj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017

The President was so appreciative, he tweeted two more times thanking ExxonMobil.

Buy American & hire American are the principles at the core of my agenda, which is: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Thank you @exxonmobil. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Thank you to @exxonmobil for your $20 billion investment that is creating more than 45,000 manufacturing & construction jobs in the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

And after the hit “Big Oil”’s taken the last few years, folks in and around the Gulf region have to be pretty appreciative, too.

Job growth is nothing to sneeze at, let’s hope they’ve just tapped the beginning of this well.