White House plagiarizes ExxonMobil in an attempt to herald the oil giant

WASHINGTON-- A White House statement congratulating ExxonMobil for increasing investment in Texas and Louisiana cribbed multiple lines from the oil giant's statement without citation.
There is an incredible spirit of optimism sweeping the country right now—we're bringing back the JOBS! pic.twitter.com/BNSLvKiEVj
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2017
The President was so appreciative, he tweeted two more times thanking ExxonMobil.
Buy American & hire American are the principles at the core of my agenda, which is: JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Thank you @exxonmobil.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017
Thank you to @exxonmobil for your $20 billion investment that is creating more than 45,000 manufacturing & construction jobs in the USA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017
And after the hit “Big Oil”’s taken the last few years, folks in and around the Gulf region have to be pretty appreciative, too.
Job growth is nothing to sneeze at, let’s hope they’ve just tapped the beginning of this well.