Woman, child robbed at ATM in Pasadena, police searching for two men

PASADENA, Texas–Two men are wanted after allegedly holding a woman and her child at gunpoint in Pasadena.

A woman and her child were standing outside of an ATM in the 2900 block of Shaver Street around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2017 when two men approached them with a gun. The men robbed the woman with a pistol and drove away in her vehicle.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store captured the robbers with the victim’s purse and the stolen vehicle was located in southeast Houston at an apartment complex.The robbers were last seen driving a white 1997-2002 Buick LeSabre leaving the apartment complex where the victim’s stolen vehicle was found.

The first robber is described as being 5 foot 10 inches and was last seen wearing a white a baseball cap, glasses, burnt orange jacket, tan pants, and black shoes. The second robber is described as being 5 foot 11 inches and wearing an orange or red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two robbers in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.