× 2 women arrested in prostitution bust at message parlor in Willis

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A massage parlor owner and a second woman were arrested Monday after officers raid the suspect’s business in Willis, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators had received several reports of prostitution taking place at Holistic Massage in the 12000 block of FM 830.

Officers arrested owner 40-year-old Xiaojing Molinelli, the shop’s owner, and 55-year-old Wei Yu.