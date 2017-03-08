2017 Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts to begin soon

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are looking to make some new recruits! Registration has opened for the 2017 season, and the team welcomes all eligible spirit raisers to come out and try out! Newsfix caught up with cheerleaders Sasha and Mallory for tryout details and a few tips to stand out and impress the judges.

The two-day tryout event begins April 1 and will beheld at the Houston Methodist Training Center, just outside NRG Stadium.

In order to tryout, you must meet the following requirements:

Must be 18 years of age by April 2, 2017 (There’s no age limit!)

Must have a high school diploma or G.E.D

Must have at least a part-time job or be a part-time student or be a full-time parent

No height or weight requirements, but you must be in good physical condition

While coaches want you to dress your most confident, no thongs or ponytails will be allowed. It’s strongly recommended participants come with performance quality hair and make-up.

Participants are also expected to bring a current photo, valid photo identification and other requirements.

So…do you think you have what it takes to be a Houston Texans cheerleader?

CLICK HERE: 2017 Houston Texans Cheer Tryouts Registration