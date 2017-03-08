79-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer’s still missing weeks later

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Victor Chavez was last seen Feb. 25

Investigators said Chavez suffers from Alzheimer’s and some other medical issues, so it’s urgent he’s found as soon as possible.

Police said he was wearing a navy blue, long-sleeved button-up shirt, black Dickie pants and a black tennis shoes. He was also wearing a black cowboy hat. Chavez has a scar on his right leg that is about 3 – 5 inches long, investigators said.

Chavez stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has green eyes.

He often stumbles because of a broken hip, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call HPD at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.