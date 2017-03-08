California teen snapchat’s himself stabbing, torturing prized FFA pig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCED COUNTY, California- The heartless killing of a prize pig from Delhi High School's FFA program, has a California community reeling.

A young student found the pig when she arrived to feed the farm animals on campus, police said.

"She was in tears when she told me the pig was dead. That it was stabbed multiple times, hung by a rope and torched is more than brutal," said Delhi's FFA adviser William Snyder.

A 16-year-old boy has confessed to torturing and killing the animal.

"He admitted to having the rope around the pig's neck while he stabbed it," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. "He allegedly tortured the pig with a butane lighter and bragged on social media by posting videos of the pig on Snapchat."

The community has offered to raise funds to replace the show pig.