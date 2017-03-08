× Deputies: Former director of church preschool steals $20K from center, opens her own Christian academy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The former director of a preschool is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer, then opening her own child care facility, which later closed due to financial issues.

Gina Denise Sarver was arrested Thursday and charged with felony theft.

On February 16, 2016, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Montgomery United Methodist Church (MUMC) in reference to a possible case of employee theft from their day care facility, Tomorrow’s Promise Preschool.

During the investigation, detectives learned that from 2009 to 2015, the MUMC employed Sarver as the director of the school. Sarver left MUMC in March of 2015 to begin her own day care facility, Mimi’s Little Scholars Christian Academy, in Montgomery, Texas.

Upon Sarver’s departure, MUMC’s finance department reintegrated the bookkeeping system from the preschool into the general church bookkeeping program. Upon doing so, they noticed several abnormalities in the books and found that $20,000 worth of funds was unaccounted for.

The investigation showed that Sarver was having clients leave the payee line blank on their tuition checks. Sarver would then write the checks out to cash and would cash them at either her personal bank or at the bank from which the check was drawn.

Mimi’s Little Scholars Christian Academy subsequently closed in January of 2017, citing financial troubles.