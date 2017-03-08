Got Milk? Maggie defends her title as Rodeo Houston’s Celeb Goat Milking Champ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Got Milk? On your mark, get set, tug!

Our own, Maggie Flecknoe, was out at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, opening day. She joined her fellow media peeps for the Celebrity Goat Milking Competition.

Let's just say she milked with all of her might. Hoping to tug in another win and defend her title as Celebrity Goat Milking Champion. After winning her heat, Maggie then competed in a "milk off". She left her competitors in the milk aisle. Filling up not one, but two containers filled with milk!

In the end, Maggie says she felt like Tom Brady. Well, she may not have five but Maggie does now have three championship titles! Is she the "G.O.A.T." at goat milking? We're "udderly" impressed!

Check out her practicing earlier in the day. Maybe we should start calling her, Milkmaid Maggie.

