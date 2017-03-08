× HCSO: Man charged with sexual assault after luring teen that he met on KiK app

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A Harris County man has been charged with sexual assault of a minor after persuading a 15-year-old runaway to live with him, according to investigators.

Ash Morgan Arthur, 32, was arrested on Saturday at his home in north Harris County, where authorities found a 15-year-old teen.

Deputies were responding to a welfare check request on Arthur after his family members became concerned about his odd behavior.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit said Arthur and the teen met on online where they carried on an online relationship for several months. Arthur then convinced the teen to run away from her hometown of Woodland, California to meet him. The teen stayed with Arthur at a local motel before going to his home.

Arthur is being held without bond in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention facility. His arraignment is set for March 29.