HISD teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

HOUSTON — An HISD teacher is facing criminal charges after he was accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to district officials.

Albert Lee Randall is a teacher at Wisdom High School. He was arrested Tuesday after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged him with improper relationship between an educator and student.

The district said the allegations were first reported to school officials in February, at which time Randall was removed from the campus and an internal investigation started.

The administration said it notified HISD Police and Child Protective Services of the case. Officers conducted a thorough investigation, which ended this month, and then presented their findings to the district attorney’s office.