HPD: Driver killed in crash in north Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident Wednesday morning in the Jensen area, authorities said.

Investigators said a man driving a Toyota car was headed southbound on the Hardy Tollway access road around 1:30 a.m. when he lost control at a curve in the road near Crosstimbers Street. The car went over a curb and up an incline before hitting a barricade, police said.

The driver died in the crash.

Police are still investigating why the driver lost control.

It was the only vehicle in involved in the wreck.