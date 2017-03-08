HPD: Driver killed in crash in north Houston
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident Wednesday morning in the Jensen area, authorities said.
Investigators said a man driving a Toyota car was headed southbound on the Hardy Tollway access road around 1:30 a.m. when he lost control at a curve in the road near Crosstimbers Street. The car went over a curb and up an incline before hitting a barricade, police said.
The driver died in the crash.
Police are still investigating why the driver lost control.
It was the only vehicle in involved in the wreck.