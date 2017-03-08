× HPD: Man with ‘self-inflicted’ wound found after police discover dead body in Downtown

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Downtown, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Avendia de las Americas around 3 a.m. When investigators arrived, they found a white car with a woman shot dead inside.

Investigators said they also found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.