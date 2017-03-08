HPD: Video shows 6 people breaking into pharmacy, leaving empty-handed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released surveillance footage Wednesday showing a group of burglars breaking into a pharmacy in the Glenbrook area in mid February.

Investigators said six people with concealed faces and wearing gloves pried through the front door of a pharmacy in the 9700 block of Telephone Road around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 20. The group then used a several pry bars and a sledge hammer to open a second door to access several safes inside the building.

The same location had been burglarized before on Feb. 13.

Police said the group left empty-handed but caused extensive damage to the business.

Officers said they left the pharmacy in a dark-colored SUV.

The following surveillance video captures the burglars inside of the pharmacy.