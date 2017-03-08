HOUSTON - When you think of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, super fast, long jumping dogs aren't normally what comes to mind. Tuesday night though, K9s4COPs brought out 12 K-9 officers to show off their speed and power in the Hard Dog/Fast Dog Exhibition. The competition shows K-9 officers being released to tackle decoys, and they're judged by how fast they reach the suspect and how they commit to the bite.
K9s4COPs takes a bite out of its competition at Houston Rodeo
