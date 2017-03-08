× Mayor Turner calls on local companies to hire Houston youth for summer job program

HOUSTON — With the March 27 deadline to sign up just around the corner, Mayor Sylvester Turner called on Houston corporations and nonprofits to join his Hire Houston Youth (HHY) summer jobs program. The mayor has set a goal of providing 5,000 jobs for Houston youth this summer. As of Wednesday, there were pledges from companies for just 3,000 positions.

“There is an urgent need for more companies to step up and offer summer employment opportunities for our youth,” said Turner. “An able and ready workforce is essential to ensuring a strong economic future for Houston. With the demand for skilled workers currently outpacing our workforce supply, it is more important than ever that local youth are connected to employment and training opportunities. Don’t let our kids down. Join us in helping to change lives!”

Utilizing public and private partnerships, HHY provides young people ages 16 to 24 with a seven-week summer internship or job, earning $8 an hour. The young people will attend workforce readiness training one week prior to their start date.

The City of Houston is doing its part by offering 450 positions. Applications will be accepted online until March 20 for those jobs. Visit www.houstontx.gov/summerjobs for more information.

Starting in early April, applications for jobs with other companies and nonprofits will be accepted online at www.hirehoustonyouth.org.

In addition, six on the spot hiring events are planned to connect youth looking for jobs with employers who are hiring. These events will include access to community resources, financial literacy and scholarship information. These events will also include access to community resources, financial literacy and scholarship information. Applicants need to bring their resumes, Texas I.D. and Social Security cards.

On the spot hiring events:

April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center

4400 W. 18th St., Houston, Texas 77092

April 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Worthing High School

9215 Scott St., Houston, Texas 77051

May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol St., Houston, Texas 77011

May 20 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091

June 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010

June 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Drive, Houston, Texas, 77074

This is the second year for the HHY program. Fifty-seven companies participated and 1,135 jobs were provided in 2016. More than 50 percent of the job candidates had no prior work experience and 50 percent had annual household income of less than $22,000.

HHY has been designated as a White House Summer Opportunity Hub and is part of a National League of Cities study on the best practices for educational and workforce development efforts.