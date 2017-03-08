× MTV flips logo to stand with women

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — MTV debuted a bold look for International Women’s Day.

The music and culture network flipped its logo upside down — turning the “M” into a “W” — on TV and online Wednesday.

“WTV” also announced that employees running its social media accounts would go on “strike” for the day as a nod to protests expected worldwide.

A national strike movement called A Day Without a Woman has been organized to coincide with International Women’s Day. The movement underscores wage disparity, discrimination and harassment.

“A woman runs this account & she’s striking today,” read one tweet from MTV.

The protests on Wednesday were spurred in part by President Trump’s victory.

Women and allies “will act together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people,” organizers of the movement wrote on their website.