Pearland man found hanging in jail cell in Seabrook one day after arrest

SEABROOK, Texas — An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old inmate was found hanging in a jail cell in Seabrook on Saturday.

According to Seabrook police, Richard Aycock, of Pearland, was arrested Friday on a weapons charge.

Jailers found him hanging in his cell around 6:30 p.m. the next day. Paramedics were called in to assist, but Aycock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Rangers and the Seabrook Criminal Investigation Division are conducting a joint investigation.