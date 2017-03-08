President George H.W. and Barbara Bush receive “Mensch Award” for work in Jewish communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush were honored by the Mensch International Foundation on Wednesday. The foundation presented them with its annual "Mensch Award" at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston.

"Mensch is a Yiddish term. It means a friend, an honest person, someone we respect and admire. Certainly, President Bush and Barbara Bush are people we respect and admire," said David Scott, executive director at Congregation Beth Israel.

The Mensch Foundation is an international organization that supports and promotes the Jewish community of Hungary and others around the world. It also provides support for Holocaust survivors.

Neil Bush delivered the speech on behalf of his parents at the awards ceremony.

"They've been selfless in their commitment to helping their communities they've served. It's a great award. The Mensch Award recognizes people of good character and it's a great platform for them. We can't tolerate these horrible incidents against Jewish institutions or in society as a whole. The racial and other injustices need to be addressed and will be addressed if people just rise up," said Bush.