Son-in-law saves couple from massive house fire in Manvel, officials say

MANVEL, Texas — A Houston man rescued his in-laws early Wednesday morning after the couple’s home caught fire while the two laid asleep in their bed, the Manvel Fire Department said.

David Spencer and his wife had no idea their home in the 4700 block of Curry Drive was in flames until their son-in-law came to their rescue. He lives across the street and was heading home around 1 a.m. when he noticed the fire. He immediately ran over and warned the couple to get out of the house.

Spencer said the home’s fire alarms were going off, but the couple didn’t hear them.

“He came banging on the windows, saying ‘Get out! Get out!'” Spencer said. “We woke up, and the room was full of smoke. We got out. We tried to go out the back door to get my boots, but that was on fire, so I had to go and come out the front of the house.”

Spencer is a former Chairman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The couple built the one-story house back in 1988 and their daughter grew up there. Spencer said he built the house with himself with the help of a friend.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and then worked its way through the house. The backside of the home was completely burned, and there is extensive damage throughout the house.

The couple was unharmed, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

“If it had been much longer, I’m sure that would have been the end of us.” Spencer said.

The Houston Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

“[The firefighters] will total the whole thing. It was all up in the attic, and it’s all caved in,” he said.